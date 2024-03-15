Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 439,200 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the February 14th total of 365,300 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 478,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Cognyte Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on CGNT
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognyte Software
Cognyte Software Price Performance
Shares of Cognyte Software stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,133. Cognyte Software has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $8.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.71. The stock has a market cap of $524.58 million, a P/E ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 1.65.
Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.33. Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 12.38% and a negative net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $79.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.
About Cognyte Software
Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cognyte Software
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Flutter Receives Major Upgrades: Investor Interest Skyrockets
Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.