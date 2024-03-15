Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 439,200 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the February 14th total of 365,300 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 478,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Cognyte Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGNT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cognyte Software by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 313,731 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 48,595 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $167,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Cognyte Software by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,033,757 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,937,000 after purchasing an additional 224,801 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 241.5% during the 4th quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 1,366,163 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,784,000 after purchasing an additional 966,163 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. 63.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cognyte Software stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,133. Cognyte Software has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $8.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.71. The stock has a market cap of $524.58 million, a P/E ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 1.65.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.33. Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 12.38% and a negative net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $79.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

