Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) EVP Kathryn Diaz Sells 900 Shares

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2024

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSHGet Free Report) EVP Kathryn Diaz sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $69,354.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,522.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of CTSH traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.74. 1,346,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,924,337. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.28. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $56.59 and a 52-week high of $80.09. The company has a market cap of $37.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.07.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSHGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CTSH. Mizuho began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTSH

Institutional Trading of Cognizant Technology Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,111,915 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,860,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,445,089 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 197.7% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 8,056 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.