Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CCOI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Cogent Communications from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America cut Cogent Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Cogent Communications from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Cogent Communications from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Cogent Communications from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cogent Communications presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.57.

Shares of CCOI stock opened at $64.20 on Tuesday. Cogent Communications has a 12-month low of $57.35 and a 12-month high of $86.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.965 dividend. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is presently 14.28%.

In related news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 8,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $640,326.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,815,764 shares in the company, valued at $349,383,678.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cogent Communications news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 8,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $640,326.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,815,764 shares in the company, valued at $349,383,678.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 3,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $269,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 38,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,911,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,696 shares of company stock worth $1,307,565. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 9,180 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 7,213 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares during the period. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

