Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.79.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Coeur Mining from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 99,607.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,843,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $574,033,000 after buying an additional 170,671,810 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,794,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,684,000 after acquiring an additional 10,035,506 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,638,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,798,848 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,246,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,746,000 after acquiring an additional 5,017,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,854,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,885,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989,352 shares in the last quarter. 61.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CDE opened at $3.18 on Friday. Coeur Mining has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $4.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

