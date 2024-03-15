Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.79.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Coeur Mining from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.
Shares of CDE opened at $3.18 on Friday. Coeur Mining has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $4.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.
