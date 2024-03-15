Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:COEP) Short Interest Update

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:COEP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 166,100 shares, an increase of 153.6% from the February 14th total of 65,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 206,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coeptis Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coeptis Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Coeptis Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coeptis Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Coeptis Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coeptis Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 13.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coeptis Therapeutics alerts:

Coeptis Therapeutics Stock Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ:COEP opened at $0.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Coeptis Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $2.19.

About Coeptis Therapeutics

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapy platforms for patients with cancer. Its product portfolio consists of CD38-GEAR-NK, a cell therapy for the treatment of CD38-related cancers, including multiple myeloma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SNAP-CAR, a CAR T cell therapy platform co-administered with tagged, tumor-specific antibodies to potentially target different tumor types, including hematological malignancies and solid tumors; and CD38-Diagnostic, an in vitro screening tool to analyze if cancer patients might be appropriate candidates for anti-CD38 mAb therapy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coeptis Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeptis Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.