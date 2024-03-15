Clover Health Investments Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 12,388 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 138% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,196 call options.

Clover Health Investments Stock Up 3.5 %

CLOV stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.75. 1,056,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,282,337. Clover Health Investments has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $1.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.00.

Get Clover Health Investments alerts:

Institutional Trading of Clover Health Investments

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLOV. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Clover Health Investments by 311.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,950,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,015,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018,018 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 342.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,602,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,563 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 55.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,848,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 5.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,887,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 1,109.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 951,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 872,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Clover Health Investments Company Profile

Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. The company through its Clover Assistant, a software platform that provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for medicare-eligible consumers. It also focuses on non-insurance businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clover Health Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clover Health Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.