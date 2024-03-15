Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Matthew Prince Sells 52,384 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $4,937,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,148,247.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cloudflare alerts:

On Tuesday, March 12th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.66, for a total value of $5,063,437.44.

On Friday, February 23rd, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $5,172,920.00.

On Wednesday, February 21st, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.59, for a total value of $4,955,002.56.

On Monday, January 8th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total value of $4,126,811.52.

On Friday, January 5th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.80, for a total value of $4,023,091.20.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

NYSE NET traded down $2.07 on Friday, reaching $92.14. The stock had a trading volume of 720,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,351,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.90 and a 12-month high of $116.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.02. The stock has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -171.31 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $362.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.70 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 3.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 2.9% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NET shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $73.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.50.

View Our Latest Report on Cloudflare

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.