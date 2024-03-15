Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Trading Down 3.1%

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.58 and last traded at $1.58. Approximately 827,941 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 2,203,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.63.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCO. StockNews.com raised Clear Channel Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1.50 to $2.75 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clear Channel Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.16.

The stock has a market cap of $776.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.54.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $632.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carronade Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,580,000. CenterBook Partners LP raised its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 2,777,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,154 shares in the last quarter. Shenkman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shenkman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,704,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 707,389 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,386,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 43.8% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 446,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 135,971 shares during the period.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, and Other segments. The company provides advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, news racks, and other public structures; transit displays for rail stations and on various types of vehicles; retail displays; and airport advertising displays.

