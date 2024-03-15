Citigroup (NYSE:C) Upgraded to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $68.00 price target on the stock.

C has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Citigroup from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Citigroup from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Citigroup from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut Citigroup from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Citigroup from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $57.97.

Citigroup Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE C opened at $57.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.71. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $58.67. The company has a market cap of $109.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.50.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). The company had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 24.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 50.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 20.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 7.0% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

