Citigroup Begins Coverage on New York Times (NYSE:NYT)

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on NYT. StockNews.com raised New York Times from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Argus raised New York Times from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.67.

Shares of NYSE NYT opened at $43.62 on Tuesday. New York Times has a twelve month low of $35.06 and a twelve month high of $49.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.02.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. New York Times had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $676.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that New York Times will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. New York Times’s payout ratio is 31.65%.

In other news, Director David S. Perpich sold 3,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $132,706.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,396.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other New York Times news, EVP Diane Brayton sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total transaction of $299,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,126.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Perpich sold 3,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $132,706.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,396.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,557 shares of company stock valued at $1,029,968 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in New York Times during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in New York Times during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in New York Times during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in New York Times during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in New York Times during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 95.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com website.

