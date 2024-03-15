Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Major Shareholder Purchases $454,950.00 in Stock

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.33 per share, with a total value of $454,950.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,545,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,882,324.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
- On Monday, March 4th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 31,634 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.21 per share, with a total value of $987,297.14.
- On Thursday, February 29th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 70,804 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.51 per share, with a total value of $2,160,230.04.
- On Friday, December 15th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 2,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.52 per share, with a total value of $49,040.00.
Citi Trends Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of CTRN stock opened at $30.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.59. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $32.90. The company has a market cap of $264.48 million, a PE ratio of -28.68 and a beta of 2.39.
Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.
