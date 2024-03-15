Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Major Shareholder Purchases $454,950.00 in Stock

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.33 per share, with a total value of $454,950.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,545,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,882,324.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 4th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 31,634 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.21 per share, with a total value of $987,297.14.

On Thursday, February 29th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 70,804 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.51 per share, with a total value of $2,160,230.04.

On Friday, December 15th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 2,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.52 per share, with a total value of $49,040.00.

Citi Trends Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CTRN stock opened at $30.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.59. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $32.90. The company has a market cap of $264.48 million, a PE ratio of -28.68 and a beta of 2.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citi Trends

About Citi Trends

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Citi Trends by 4.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 301.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 47,389 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Citi Trends by 14.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 50,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 6,498 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Citi Trends by 45.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Citi Trends by 14.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 691,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,165,000 after buying an additional 85,495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

