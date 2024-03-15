CISO Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CISO) Short Interest Update

CISO Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CISO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 182,500 shares, a decrease of 61.3% from the February 14th total of 471,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 227,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of CISO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.24. The stock had a trading volume of 120,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,176. CISO Global has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $8.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average of $1.79.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CISO. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CISO Global by 20.2% in the third quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 1,135,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CISO Global by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,315,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 20,256 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CISO Global by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 987,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 165,102 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CISO Global by 13.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 834,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 101,923 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in CISO Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,545,000. 5.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CISO Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

CISO Global Inc operates as a cybersecurity and compliance company in the United States, Chile, and internationally. Its cybersecurity services include security managed, cybersecurity consulting, compliance auditing, vulnerability assessment, penetration testing, disaster recovery, data backup, and cybersecurity training services.

