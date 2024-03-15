Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 740,688 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,656 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up 0.9% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $37,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 5,794 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 13,401 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 14,831 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 20,996 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.59 on Friday, reaching $49.20. The stock had a trading volume of 11,051,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,361,459. The company has a market cap of $199.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.45. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.56 and a 12-month high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.42%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $697,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,424,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $697,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,424,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $124,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,762 shares of company stock worth $6,290,256 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, New Street Research cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.36.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

