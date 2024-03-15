Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Country Trust Bank

Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 441,509 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,834 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $22,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Michael S. Ryan Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 33,811 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 740,688 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,420,000 after purchasing an additional 6,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 12,905 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $124,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $697,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,491 shares in the company, valued at $16,424,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $124,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,121 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,762 shares of company stock valued at $6,290,256. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,168,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,409,396. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.56 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $199.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.91 and a 200-day moving average of $51.45.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, January 8th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. DZ Bank cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.36.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

