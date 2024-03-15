Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) COO Sells $13,716.91 in Stock

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) COO Shane Ward sold 20,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.67, for a total transaction of $13,716.91. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 198,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,175.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Cidara Therapeutics Price Performance

CDTX opened at $0.66 on Friday. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $2.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $60.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Cidara Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cidara Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDTX. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $846,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 459.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 741,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 609,247 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 724.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 689,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 606,201 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 294.6% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 540,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 403,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 201.8% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 449,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 300,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cidara Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cidara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cidara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.