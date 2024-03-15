CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) Short Interest Update

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 51.9% from the February 14th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CHS Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:CHSCL traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.94. The stock had a trading volume of 19,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,962. CHS has a 1-year low of $24.92 and a 1-year high of $26.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.69.

CHS Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.4688 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CHS

About CHS

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CHS stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CHS Inc. ( NASDAQ:CHSCL Free Report ) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,568 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CHS were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

