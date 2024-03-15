Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Upgraded to “Buy” by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $156.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $96.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CHH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Choice Hotels International from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered Choice Hotels International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $131.10.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CHH opened at $126.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.02, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.54. Choice Hotels International has a fifty-two week low of $108.91 and a fifty-two week high of $136.02.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.09. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 594.23% and a net margin of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $358.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Choice Hotels International’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Choice Hotels International will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is 22.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Choice Hotels International

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 112,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,728,000 after buying an additional 23,981 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter worth about $1,072,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 150.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,534,000 after buying an additional 29,311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.