Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,552 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 22.9% of Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $43,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wit LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $12,316,516,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% in the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI stock traded down $1.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $253.60. 1,797,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,293,365. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.97. The company has a market cap of $357.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $192.80 and a 1 year high of $257.71.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

