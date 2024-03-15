Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 10,955 United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UMC. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 185.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Microelectronics during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in United Microelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in United Microelectronics by 222.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Microelectronics by 19.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.90 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. HSBC upgraded United Microelectronics from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

United Microelectronics Trading Down 1.5 %

UMC traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,633,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,614,046. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.66. The stock has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. United Microelectronics Co. has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $8.97.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 27.41% and a return on equity of 17.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Microelectronics Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

