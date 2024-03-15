Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC Purchases 127 Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF accounts for 0.6% of Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGV. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 11,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 38,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.67. The company had a trading volume of 269,246 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

