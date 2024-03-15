Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,030,000 after acquiring an additional 230,835 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $219.93. 605,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 907,833. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $226.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $213.58 and its 200 day moving average is $200.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.