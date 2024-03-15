Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC Has $3.54 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 comprises approximately 1.8% of Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Russell 1000 worth $3,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the fourth quarter worth about $7,007,000. McLean Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 81.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 17.1% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the third quarter worth about $29,633,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 stock traded down $1.62 on Friday, reaching $232.49. The stock had a trading volume of 29,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,804. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 1 year low of $176.03 and a 1 year high of $235.99. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $225.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.70.

About Vanguard Russell 1000

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

