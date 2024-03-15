Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC Has $251,000 Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DHR. StrongBox Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 12,779 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 33,524 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 115,202 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,651,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 12,146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,810,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 18,614 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,306,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $5,986,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,601,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $5,986,764.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,601,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total transaction of $816,724.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,898,360.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,957 shares of company stock worth $8,265,802 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $1.16 on Friday, hitting $252.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,189,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,695,429. The business’s 50 day moving average is $243.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.34. The stock has a market cap of $186.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.84. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $259.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 15.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DHR

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.