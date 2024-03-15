Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC Acquires 22,013 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 547,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,013 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 7.0% of Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $13,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth $96,000. Finally, City State Bank boosted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 25.0% during the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

DFAX traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.10. 600,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,192. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $21.39 and a 1 year high of $25.36.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

