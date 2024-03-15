Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Bought by FCF Advisors LLC

FCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the first quarter valued at about $273,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Chemed by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chemed by 6.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 495.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:CHE opened at $650.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.42. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $492.84 and a 52 week high of $652.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $601.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $566.22.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.35. Chemed had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 32.29%. The company had revenue of $585.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.39 earnings per share. Chemed’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 23.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Chemed’s payout ratio is 8.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on CHE shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Chemed from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chemed from $604.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

