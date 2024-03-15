Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,820,000 shares, a growth of 74.1% from the February 14th total of 1,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 764,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several analysts have issued reports on CHKP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $132.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.32.

Check Point Software Technologies stock traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $164.95. 320,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 782,619. Check Point Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $117.18 and a fifty-two week high of $168.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.88 and its 200-day moving average is $147.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.61.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.09 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.80% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

