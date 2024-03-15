CGN Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

CGN Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPST. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,812,000. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 460.6% during the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 110,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,533,000 after purchasing an additional 90,596 shares in the last quarter. Glovista Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth $3,706,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 986.0% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 10,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2,106.9% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 37,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 36,028 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.34. 486,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,737,639. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.23. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.93 and a 12-month high of $50.51.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

