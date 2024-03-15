CGN Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

CGN Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,706,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,444,438 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,464,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,357,976,000 after acquiring an additional 194,301 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,630,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $804,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,619 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,254,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $775,893,000 after purchasing an additional 566,346 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,449,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $563,601,000 after purchasing an additional 257,323 shares in the last quarter.

VNQ traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.14. 949,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,808,926. The firm has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $90.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.35 and a 200 day moving average of $81.85.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

