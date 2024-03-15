CGN Advisors LLC Sells 5,638 Shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL)

CGN Advisors LLC lessened its position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL – Free Report) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,638 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TJUL. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,016,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 during the 3rd quarter worth about $444,000. Wealth Effects LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 during the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,837,000.

Get Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 alerts:

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 Stock Performance

Shares of TJUL stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.17. 668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,421. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.25. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 has a 52 week low of $24.13 and a 52 week high of $26.26.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.