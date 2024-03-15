CGN Advisors LLC Sells 5,228 Shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF)

CGN Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Free Report) by 38.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,228 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TAXF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 43.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000.

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TAXF traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.74. 4,061 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,800. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.17 and a 52 week high of $51.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.57.

About American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF

The American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (TAXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds. The fund seeks current income that is exempt from federal taxes. TAXF was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

