CGN Advisors LLC Sells 326 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

CGN Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 141,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 158,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 79,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IJR stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.81. 1,161,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,554,128. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $110.55. The company has a market capitalization of $73.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.85 and its 200 day moving average is $100.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.