CGN Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

CGN Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,607.0% during the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 88,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $559,000. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of IWF traded down $3.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $330.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,388. The company’s 50-day moving average is $320.74 and its 200-day moving average is $295.34. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $228.25 and a 52-week high of $337.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

