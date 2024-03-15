CGN Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

CGN Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 36.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,743 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 56,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period.

SCHX stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.73. 212,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,929,376. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $45.65 and a 1-year high of $61.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.82.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

