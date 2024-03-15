CGN Advisors LLC Makes New $1.24 Million Investment in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

CGN Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,441 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,906,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,430,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 11.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.0% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,466,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,738,229,000 after acquiring an additional 132,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Veeva Systems stock traded down $2.36 on Friday, hitting $230.11. 66,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970,464. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.21 and a 1 year high of $236.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion, a PE ratio of 72.18, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total transaction of $930,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,284,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total value of $3,390,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,287,301.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total value of $930,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 109,025 shares in the company, valued at $20,284,101.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,819 shares of company stock valued at $7,420,283. 10.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VEEV. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $232.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $187.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $188.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.95.

Get Our Latest Report on VEEV

Veeva Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.