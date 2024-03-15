CGN Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

CGN Advisors LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,336 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 567.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.52. 82,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,369. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.49. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $66.47 and a 12 month high of $84.94.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

