CGN Advisors LLC Has $970,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

CGN Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 140,737.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,290,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,364,142,000 after acquiring an additional 196,151,351 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,889,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,674,000 after purchasing an additional 15,489 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,293,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,101,000 after purchasing an additional 36,544 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 847,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,618,000 after purchasing an additional 21,410 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $156,481,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VBK traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $252.02. 53,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,195. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.99. The company has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $195.63 and a twelve month high of $262.01.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

