CGN Advisors LLC Has $354,000 Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

CGN Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 83.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,997 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 1.2 %

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE:DLR traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $141.05. The company had a trading volume of 754,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,086,970. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.33 and a fifty-two week high of $154.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $44.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 164.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.53.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

