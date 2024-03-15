CGN Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

CGN Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 91.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,629 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after acquiring an additional 195,415,560 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,737,000 after acquiring an additional 8,316,251 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,335,886,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,101,052,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of IVV stock traded down $3.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $514.42. 1,022,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,617,199. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $388.05 and a 12 month high of $520.78. The company has a market cap of $397.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $497.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $465.31.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

