CGN Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

CGN Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,437 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 1,069.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $194,000.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Price Performance

ULST stock remained flat at $40.40 on Friday. 6,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,123. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.32. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $40.07 and a 1 year high of $40.69.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

See Also

