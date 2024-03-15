CGN Advisors LLC Buys 149 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

CGN Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,562,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,979,000 after purchasing an additional 119,645 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,970,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,657,000 after purchasing an additional 99,252 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $405,315,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,834,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,017,000 after purchasing an additional 221,961 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 37.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,434,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,682,000 after purchasing an additional 388,810 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,075. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $99.03 and a one year high of $116.36.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

