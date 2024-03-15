CGN Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

CGN Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,860,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4,032.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,120,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,977 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,986,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5,451.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 964,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,351,000 after buying an additional 947,166 shares during the period. Finally, Kure Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $14,007,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

DFAI stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.87. The company had a trading volume of 297,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,823. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.83 and a fifty-two week high of $30.22.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

