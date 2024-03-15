CGN Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 7,033 Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

CGN Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 834 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.8% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.9% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,047 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRL traded down $0.93 on Friday, hitting $259.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $233.38 and a 200-day moving average of $211.66. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.65 and a 12-month high of $275.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.39.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.25 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.54.

In other news, VP William D. Barbo sold 4,050 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.50, for a total value of $1,006,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,685,431.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP William D. Barbo sold 4,050 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.50, for a total value of $1,006,425.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,685,431.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total transaction of $1,418,738.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,155.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,932 shares of company stock valued at $3,693,663 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

