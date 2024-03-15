CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON) Trading 7.1% Higher

CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.24 and last traded at $38.19. 121,001 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 653,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.67.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on CG Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on CG Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on CG Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CG Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company.

In other CG Oncology news, Director Hong Fang Song purchased 263,157 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,983.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 613,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,664,632. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Decheng Capital Global Life Sc purchased 400,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 400,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,600,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 666,472 shares of company stock valued at $12,662,968 over the last quarter.

CG Oncology is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing a potential backbone bladder-sparing therapeutic for patients afflicted with bladder cancer. CG Oncology is based in IRVINE, Calif.

