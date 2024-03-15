CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON) Trading 7.1% Higher

CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.24 and last traded at $38.19. 121,001 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 653,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.67.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on CG Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on CG Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on CG Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CG Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company.
CG Oncology is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing a potential backbone bladder-sparing therapeutic for patients afflicted with bladder cancer. CG Oncology is based in IRVINE, Calif.
