CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 14th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

CF Acquisition Corp. VII Stock Performance

NASDAQ CFFS traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $10.71. The company had a trading volume of 18,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,498. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.78. CF Acquisition Corp. VII has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $11.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CF Acquisition Corp. VII

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VII in the first quarter worth about $2,189,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the first quarter worth $2,972,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VII in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,467,000. Institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

About CF Acquisition Corp. VII

CF Acquisition Corp. VII does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries.

