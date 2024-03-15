Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) CFO Sells $42,349.09 in Stock

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) CFO Kevin Dennis Green sold 21,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total transaction of $42,349.09. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 618,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Cerus Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of Cerus stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.91. 855,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,289,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Cerus Co. has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $3.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.24 million, a PE ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on CERS. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Cerus in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Cerus in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Cerus by 19.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 13,536 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Cerus by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 588,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 8,628 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Cerus by 60.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 133,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 50,581 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cerus by 55.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 92,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 33,174 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Cerus by 18.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 19,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

About Cerus

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

