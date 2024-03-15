Centre Asset Management LLC Sells 392 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Centre Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre accounts for 2.1% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $8,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Synergy Financial Group LTD lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MELI traded down $21.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,539.28. 229,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $78.04 billion, a PE ratio of 79.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,668.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,498.26. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,063.02 and a 1-year high of $1,825.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.66 by ($3.41). The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 6.82%. The business’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 34.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,815.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MELI

About MercadoLibre

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

