Centre Asset Management LLC Sells 2,100 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Centre Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,027 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in V. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 116,608.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,090,978,000 after purchasing an additional 24,483,134 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $3,067,232,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Visa by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,621,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864,340 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Visa by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,012,583 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,802,668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,391,512 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Visa by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,454,279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,856,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE V traded down $3.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $283.36. 3,318,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,367,164. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $275.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.19. The stock has a market cap of $520.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $208.76 and a one year high of $289.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total transaction of $2,228,128.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,311 shares of company stock valued at $12,832,129 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on V shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on V

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.