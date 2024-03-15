Centre Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Centre Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,997 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 938 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for 2.4% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $9,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 50.0% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 144.4% in the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTU. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $642.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $633.29.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total transaction of $488,071.85. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,313.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total value of $2,450,897.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,948 shares in the company, valued at $15,233,800.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total transaction of $488,071.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,313.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,611 shares of company stock worth $21,505,271. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded down $20.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $629.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,050,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,018. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.16 billion, a PE ratio of 65.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.22. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $400.22 and a 12 month high of $671.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $640.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $581.08.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

