Centre Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Centre Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,079 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 9,815 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 34,550 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $11,973,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,441 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $1.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $373.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,019,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,029,659. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $363.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $331.17. The company has a market capitalization of $372.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.35. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $385.10.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 59.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. HSBC downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.75.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

