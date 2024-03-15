Centre Asset Management LLC Has $10.64 Million Stock Holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Centre Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 258,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,861 shares during the quarter. Flowserve accounts for approximately 2.6% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Centre Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Flowserve worth $10,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Flowserve by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,260,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $527,380,000 after buying an additional 71,320 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Flowserve by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,793,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,485,000 after acquiring an additional 88,950 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Flowserve by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,134,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $403,065,000 after acquiring an additional 246,636 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Flowserve by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 6,724,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,802,000 after purchasing an additional 147,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,770,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,931,000 after purchasing an additional 86,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FLS shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Flowserve from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Flowserve from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.57.

Flowserve Stock Performance

FLS traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.34. The company had a trading volume of 278,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,120. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Flowserve Co. has a 1 year low of $29.99 and a 1 year high of $45.09. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.45.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Flowserve Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowserve Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Flowserve’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.74%.

Flowserve Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

Further Reading

